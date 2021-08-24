KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered

Since its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.
Forum

Global Semiconductor Shortage: How, Why and What the U.S. Can Do About It

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
A new type of 300 millimeter wafer with semiconductor chips and finished microchips of the semiconductor German manufacturer Bosch is pictured in Dresden, eastern Germany on May 31, 2021. (Photo by JENS SCHLUETER / AFP via Getty Images)

Toyota will produce about 140,000 fewer cars and trucks next month, a 40 percent cut to its September production, as a result of the lack of microchips necessary for its electric vehicles. It’s just one of many recent effects from the global semiconductor shortage, which is slowing the delivery of cars, computers, medical technologies and many other products. This crisis in the semiconductor supply chain has widespread impacts on the global economy, as well as on our economy here in the U.S. We’ll analyze why this is such a major problem, what it means for Bay Area companies and what the U.S. could do to once again become a leader in semiconductor production.

Guests:

Asa Fitch, reporter covering semiconductor industry, The Wall Street Journal

Bindiya Vakil, CEO and founder, Resilinc — a provider of supply-chain-mapping services and risk-monitoring data

Hassan Khan, product operations expert with a PhD in semiconductor policy

