Toyota will produce about 140,000 fewer cars and trucks next month, a 40 percent cut to its September production, as a result of the lack of microchips necessary for its electric vehicles. It’s just one of many recent effects from the global semiconductor shortage, which is slowing the delivery of cars, computers, medical technologies and many other products. This crisis in the semiconductor supply chain has widespread impacts on the global economy, as well as on our economy here in the U.S. We’ll analyze why this is such a major problem, what it means for Bay Area companies and what the U.S. could do to once again become a leader in semiconductor production.
Global Semiconductor Shortage: How, Why and What the U.S. Can Do About It
A new type of 300 millimeter wafer with semiconductor chips and finished microchips of the semiconductor German manufacturer Bosch is pictured in Dresden, eastern Germany on May 31, 2021. (Photo by JENS SCHLUETER / AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Asa Fitch, reporter covering semiconductor industry, The Wall Street Journal
Bindiya Vakil, CEO and founder, Resilinc — a provider of supply-chain-mapping services and risk-monitoring data
Hassan Khan, product operations expert with a PhD in semiconductor policy
