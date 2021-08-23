KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The World
2:00 pm – 3:00 pmThe World

Kabul Airport

The Taliban have seized control of much of Afghanistan, including key border crossings. The Kabul airport, where U.S. military forces are still operating, now may be the only way for Afghans to leave.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
The World
2:00 pm – 3:00 pmThe World

Kabul Airport

The Taliban have seized control of much of Afghanistan, including key border crossings. The Kabul airport, where U.S. military forces are still operating, now may be the only way for Afghans to leave.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Erwin Chemerinsky on How the Courts Enable Police Misconduct

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Erwin Chemerinsky (photo courtesy of W.W. Norton & Co.)

The use of the kind of chokehold that killed George Floyd last year should, according to constitutional law scholar Erwin Chemerinsky, be a clear-cut violation of the Fourth Amendment's ban on excessive police force. But as Chemerinsky explains in his new book "Presumed Guilty," chokeholds remain in use in most of the United States because of a decades-old Supreme Court decision that tightly restricts federal lawsuits challenging police misconduct. We'll talk about how judicial doctrine enables illegal police behavior and how to reform it.

Guests:

Erwin Chemerinsky, Dean, UC Berkeley School of Law; author, "Presumed Guilty: How the Supreme Court Empowered the Police and Subverted Civil Rights"

Sponsored