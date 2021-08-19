KQED is a proud member of
The Takeaway
Congresswoman Barbara Lee

On September 14, 2001, Congresswoman Barbara Lee was the lone voice and vote against rushing to war in Afghanistan. Nearly 20 years later, after the Taliban has taken over the country and Afghan allies to the United States are fleeing for their lives, Congresswoman Lee joins The Takeaway to discuss her past vote, the present situation in Afghanistan and what future U.S intervention should look like in the years ahead.see more
Forum

David Rooney on Why It’s ‘About Time’ to Understand How Clocks Shaped Civilization

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
In "About Time" David Rooney explores how our different methods of telling time have evolved over time and how the concept of time has shaped our civilizations. (iStock)

"For thousands of years, time has been harnessed, politicized and weaponized," writes technology historian and horologist David Rooney in his new book, "About Time." Rooney examines a dozen timekeepers from sundials and hourglasses to the atomic clocks on satellites that create GPS. In doing so, he traces time's role in shaping civilization, pushing against perceptions of clocks objectivity and analyzing the utilization of time in accumulating and maintaining power.  The son of a clockmaker and former curator of timekeeping at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, England, Rooney joins us to discuss the power of clocks.

Guests:

David Rooney, author, "About Time: A History of Civilization in Twelve Clocks." He is also a historian of technology and former curator of timekeeping at the Royal Observatory.

