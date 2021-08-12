KQED is a proud member of
Another Pandemic-Induced Crisis: Eating Disorders Rise Sharply Among Teens

The number of adolescent patients needing hospitalizations for eating disorders has doubled at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals during the pandemic. In-patient treatment centers have also seen demand skyrocket and now have months-long waiting lists. Experts say that for young people, not being able to see friends or family, taking classes online and spending more time scrolling through social media feeds have all contributed to the rapid increase in eating disorders. We talk about why the pandemic has created a ripe environment for more eating disorders and how to address the problem. see more
Another Pandemic-Induced Crisis: Eating Disorders Rise Sharply Among Teens

The number of adolescent patients needing hospitalizations for eating disorders has doubled at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals during the pandemic. In-patient treatment centers have also seen demand skyrocket and now have months-long waiting lists. Experts say that for young people, not being able to see friends or family, taking classes online and spending more time scrolling through social media feeds have all contributed to the rapid increase in eating disorders. We talk about why the pandemic has created a ripe environment for more eating disorders and how to address the problem.
Another Pandemic-Induced Crisis: Eating Disorders Rise Sharply Among Teens

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Experts have seen an alarming increase in eating disorders in teenagers associated with the pandemic. (iStock)

The number of adolescent patients needing hospitalizations for eating disorders has doubled at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals during the pandemic. In-patient treatment centers have also seen demand skyrocket and now have months-long waiting lists. Experts say that for young people, not being able to see friends or family, taking classes online and spending more time scrolling through social media feeds have all contributed to the rapid increase in eating disorders. We talk about why the pandemic has created a ripe environment for more eating disorders and how to address the problem.

Guests:

Dr. Jason Nagata, assistant professor of pediatrics, University of California, San Francisco Division of Adolescent & Young Adult Medicine

Dr. Samantha DeCaro, Director of Clinical Outreach and Education, The Renfrew Center

Annie, young woman who is recovering from an eating disorder

