Another Pandemic-Induced Crisis: Eating Disorders Rise Sharply Among Teens

The number of adolescent patients needing hospitalizations for eating disorders has doubled at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals during the pandemic. In-patient treatment centers have also seen demand skyrocket and now have months-long waiting lists. Experts say that for young people, not being able to see friends or family, taking classes online and spending more time scrolling through social media feeds have all contributed to the rapid increase in eating disorders. We talk about why the pandemic has created a ripe environment for more eating disorders and how to address the problem.