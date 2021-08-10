KQED is a proud member of
Historic Low Water Levels Force Hydroelectric Power Plant Shut-off at Lake Oroville

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
OROVILLE, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: In an aerial view, trees burned by a recent wildfire line the steep banks of Lake Oroville. (Justin Sullivan via Getty Images)

California’s fourth largest hydroelectric plant, Hyatt Powerplant at Lake Oroville, has been shut down due to lack of water for the first time in its nearly 60 year history. This after water levels sank to 24% of the lake’s capacity, in what the Department of Water Resources attributed to “climate-induced drought.” We discuss the effects of California’s drought on the power supply and what steps the state is taking to make up for the loss of water and hydroelectric power.

Guests:

Dan Brekke, editor and reporter, KQED News

