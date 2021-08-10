Biden Targets 2030 in Push for More Electric Cars

President Biden announced an executive order last week that aims to make half of all new vehicles sold electric by 2030. The move is part of Biden’s larger plan for taking action on the climate crisis and has the backing of U.S. automakers. Not a legally binding mandate and more of a voluntary pledge, it remains to be seen how much progress will ultimately be made in helping lower greenhouse gas emissions. California set its own goal for electric vehicles earlier this year when Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all sales of new gas-powered vehicles in the state phased out by 2035. Many Democrats urged Biden to pursue a similar order, which is closer to those adopted by other countries, but he resisted. We’ll learn more about Biden’s executive order and what impact California’s own policies and growing electric vehicle industry will have on the national plan.