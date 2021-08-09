KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Dixie Fire 3rd Largest in California History

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:30 AM
A firefighter surveys a destroyed downtown during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California on Aug. 5, 2021.  (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

On Friday, the Dixie Fire, which has ravaged hundreds of thousands of acres in Northern California and leveled the town of Greenfield, became the third largest fire in state history. Of the ten fires with the widest acreage devastation in recorded California history, seven have taken place in the past three years. On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Siskiyou, Nevada and Placer counties. We’ll provide the latest updates on Northern California’s fires, how the state is responding and what lies ahead.

Guests:

Scott Rodd, reporter, Capital Public Radio

Meg Upton, resident of Greenville, CA; reporter, Feather Publishing

