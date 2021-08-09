Dixie Fire 3rd Largest in California History

On Friday, the Dixie Fire, which has ravaged hundreds of thousands of acres in Northern California and leveled the town of Greenfield, became the third largest fire in state history. Of the ten fires with the widest acreage devastation in recorded California history, seven have taken place in the past three years. On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Siskiyou, Nevada and Placer counties. We’ll provide the latest updates on Northern California’s fires, how the state is responding and what lies ahead.