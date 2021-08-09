KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Remote Work

Many workers now prefer remote or flexible options for work, but does working from home leave some people behind? Marketplace looks at how remote work could affect career trajectoriessee more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Remote Work

Many workers now prefer remote or flexible options for work, but does working from home leave some people behind? Marketplace looks at how remote work could affect career trajectoriessee more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Who Should Foot the Bill for Protection Against Bay Area Sea Level Rise?

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

The Embarcadero in San Francisco, Calif. on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. (Photo: Lauren Hanussak/KQED)

Scientists project that Bay Area sea levels are likely to rise as much as seven feet by the end of this century, directly affecting the millions of people in homes and commercial spaces along the water.  In response, cities across the region are grappling with how to afford the cost of defending their shorelines.  As Facebook and Google’s tech campuses expand even further into these vulnerable areas, calls are growing for the tech industry to provide more funding for building defenses.  We discuss who should pay to protect Bay Area land from rising seas.

Guests:

Lauren Sommer, climate change correspondent, NPR

Mark Lubell, professor, department of environmental science and policy; director, center for environmental policy and behavior, University of California, Davis

Sponsored