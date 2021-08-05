"A tocsin that Americans then chose to ignore, its warnings remain strikingly relevant today." That's how New Yorker staff Jelani Cobb writer characterizes the landmark 1968 Kerner Commission report that analyzed the systemic racism that led to a dozen urban uprisings between 1964 and 1967. We'll talk to Cobb about "The Essential Kerner Commission Report" which re-examines and re-contextualizes its recommendations in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder by Minneapolis police. And we'll talk to Cobb about his new HBO documentary series "Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union" and how the former president shaped our national discourse on race.
Jelani Cobb Re-Examines Legacy of Kerner Commission
Jelani Cobb attends the 54th New York Film Festival - Opening Night Party at Tavern On The Green on September 30, 2016 in New York City. Cobb is the editor of "The Essential Kerner Commission Report." (Photo of Jelani Cobb by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images. Cover of "The Essential Kerner Commission Report" from W.W. Norton.)
Guests:
Jelani Cobb, staff writer, The New Yorker; editor, "The Essential Kerner Commission Report;" executive producer, Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union."
