Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Raising Prices

Supply chain shortages are driving up the costs of many supplies and raw materials. But how do retailers decide when to raise prices and pass the costs along to consumers?see more
Forum

Paternal Postpartum Depression Is Real. Why Do Some People Think It's Not?

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
father comforting stressed sad daughter at home, parenting concept

Postpartum depression is not just the province of women. According to studies, about ten percent of men in the United States experience paternal postpartum depression during the first year of their baby's life. That depression can be expressed as irritability, anger and substance abuse, but it often goes undiagnosed. We talk about the latest research on paternal postpartum depression, the stigma associated with it and how to encourage fathers to seek support.

Guests:

Dr. Will Courtenay, therapist; author, Dying to Be Men: Psychosocial, Environmental and Biobehavioral Directions in Promoting the Health of Men and Boys

Dr. Craig Garfield, professor, Northwestern Medical Center

Olajide Bamishigbin, health psychologist; assistant professor, California State University, Long Beach

Chris Gibson, family advocate and support group coordinator, Alameda County Public Health Department

