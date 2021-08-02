KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
5:00 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
5:00 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Loss, Grief and Mourning in the Age of A.I. Imitations

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

a projected text conversation on top of a man using a smartphone (words of text conversation are not legible)
 (iStock)

Last fall, in search of a way to cope with his grief over the death of his fiancée eight years prior, Joshua Barbeau used artificial intelligence software to program a chatbot to simulate his fiancée, based on old texts she’d sent him. Barbeau told the San Francisco Chronicle that his conversations with the A.I. bot allowed him to feel a sense of closure and to better handle his grief. Barbeau isn’t the first to chat with digital imitations of lost loved ones, and as A.I software improves, he’s not likely to be the last. It’s all spawning ethics concerns and broader conversations around grief itself. We’ll talk about postmortem A.I. ethics and how A.I. might impact our mourning processes in the years to come.

Guests:

Jason Fagone, narrative writer, San Francisco Chronicle; author, "The Jessica Simulation: Love and loss in the age of A.I."

Robin Sloan, author, "Sourdough" and "Mr. Penumbra's 24-Hour Bookstore"; experiments with AI text generation

Alexis Elder, associate professor of philosophy, University of Minnesota Duluth

Sponsored