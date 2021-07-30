KQED is a proud member of
Olympic Cyclist

Some Olympic dreams are playing out in Tokyo…but one cyclist's journey ended before the games, with broken bones and a pile of medical bills.
Forum

Tell Us Your Podcast Recommendations

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (iStock)

Podcasts are booming, and it’s hard work to choose among the more than 2 million titles now available on popular streaming services like Spotify and iTunes. Whether your tastes veer toward pop culture, true crime or narrative storytelling, we want to hear from you. What’s the podcast you can’t stop telling your friends about? What do you look for in a podcast? We’ll hear your top picks and get recommendations from a panel of critics and podcasters.

Guests:

Wil Williams, managing editor, Discover Pods; CEO, Hughouse Productions

Nick Quah, podcast critic, Vulture; writer, Hot Pod Newsletter

Berry Syk, creator, Podcasts in Color

