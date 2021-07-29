A new poll by UC Berkeley's Institute of Governmental Studies shows that among likely voters, 47% favor the recall of Governor Gavin Newsom, and 50% oppose. While the referendum date is September 14th, mail-in voting starts next month and campaigning for and against the proposal is heating up across the state. We look at where the recall currently stands and how voter turnout might affect the outcome.
New Poll of Likely Voters Shows Newsom Recall Vote Is Close
Volunteers try to direct passersby to a booth where conservative activists gather signatures in a recall effort against California Governor Gavin Newsom near Pasadena City Hall, in Pasadena, California on February 28, 2021. (Photo by DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Guy Marzorati, reporter and producer, KQED's California Politics and Government desk
Mindy Romero, founder and director, Center for Inclusive Democracy, formerly the California Civic Engagement Project - a non-partisan research center at the University of Southern California
