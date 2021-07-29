KQED is a proud member of
The World
2:00 pm – 3:00 pmThe World

Sudan’s Christian Minority

Next time on The World, the Christian minority in Sudan. As Sudan tries to rebuild its global connections, Sudanese Christians say they're being treated better.see more
Forum

Author Kristen Radtke Takes a 'Journey Through American Loneliness'

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Is there a difference between feeling alone and being lonely? This is one of the questions that propelled author Kristen Radtke to write "Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness." Evocative yet spare illustrations by Radtke propel her search to understand the biological underpinnings of loneliness, the research around it and the ways in which it is expressed and handled in American culture. A combination of graphic nonfiction and memoir, "Seek You" moves beyond Radtke's own story to look at loneliness through multiple lenses. We talk to Radtke to learn more about what it means to be lonely.

Guests:

Kristen Radtke, author, "Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness"

