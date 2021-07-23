KQED is a proud member of
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

Ronald Brownstein

We’ll talk with journalist Ronald Brownstein. He’s been writing about how Republicans are limiting access to the ballot and how red states have been advancing their most conservative agenda in years, reflecting Donald Trump’s stamp on the party. He’s also been writing about how Republicans have been blocking Democrats in Congress, and the ongoing debate over whether Democrats should end the filibuster. Ronald Brownstein is a senior editor at the Atlantic. He’s also a senior political analyst at CNN. He’ll also talk about his latest book “Rock Me on the Water: 1974: The Year Los Angeles Transformed Movies, Music, Television and Politics.” It’s about the period when pop culture started reflecting the vanguard of culture and politics, taking a more watered down version to the mainstream.see more
Forum

The Science of Sweat

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (Joerg Emes)

To sweat is human. That’s according to science journalist Sarah Everts, whose new book “The Joy of Sweat” explores the biology of what she calls our “oddly flamboyant” way of controlling body temperature. We’ll hear why some of us are more profuse -- and smellier -- perspirers than others, what drives our cravings for sweaty workouts and hot soaks and why we still spend billions annually on products to hide the effects of our natural cooling system.

Guests:

Sarah Everts, associate professor and chair in digital science journalism, Carleton University; author of “The Joy of Sweat: The Strange Science of Perspiration.”

