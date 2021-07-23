KQED is a proud member of
People are rushing to get jobs right? Well…depends. The jobs that come available early in a recovery tend to come first at the low end. And that's not the right job for everybody."
Forum

Newest 'Washington Week' Moderator Yamiche Alcindor Makes Her Mark

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
Yamiche Alcindor may be the ultimate Washington multi-tasker. She’s the White House correspondent for the PBS Newshour, a political contributor for NBC News and MSNBC, and as of this May, she is the new moderator of “Washington Week,” the current affairs program that has been on air since 1967. At “Washington Week,” Alcindor follows in the footsteps of her mentor, Gwen Ifill, who previously hosted the show and died of cancer in 2016. We’ll talk to Alcindor about covering Washington, her hopes for her new program, and her take on the latest news.

Guests:

Yamiche Alcindor, moderator, "Washington Week," which airs Fridays on PBS

Sponsored