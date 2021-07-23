Newest ‘Washington Week’ Moderator Yamiche Alcindor Makes Her Mark

Yamiche Alcindor may be the ultimate Washington multi-tasker. She’s the White House correspondent for the PBS Newshour, a political contributor for NBC News and MSNBC, and as of this May, she is the new moderator of “Washington Week,” the current affairs program that has been on air since 1967. At “Washington Week,” Alcindor follows in the footsteps of her mentor, Gwen Ifill, who previously hosted the show and died of cancer in 2016. We’ll talk to Alcindor about covering Washington, her hopes for her new program, and her take on the latest news.