In the first retrospective of his work on the West Coast, SFMOMA’s current exhibition on electronic art pioneer Nam June Paik features more than 200 works from the artist whose five-decade career “changed the way we look at screens.” One of most acclaimed of the first generation of video artists, Paik’s early work in the 1960s changed perceptions of television, video and the boundary between art and spectator through its integration of camera, video, music and performance. We’ll talk about Paik’s work and legacy, and we’ll hear from contemporary video artists who will discuss Paik’s impact on their own art.
Electronic Artist Nam June Paik Celebrated in SFMOMA Retrospective
Nam June Paik's 'Sistine Chapel' as seen at SFMOMA, courtesy of the Estate of Nam June Paik; © Estate of Nam June Paik (Andria Lo)
Guests:
Kota Ezawa, artist living in the Bay Area; associate professor of film, California College of the Arts
Rhonda Holberton, artist living in the Bay Area; assistant professor of digital media art, San Jose State University
Peter Sachs Collopy, university archivist, head of archives and special collections, California Institute of Technology
