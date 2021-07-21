KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

California Approves Reparations for Survivors of Forced Sterilization

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (iStock)

In the first half of the 20th century, California forcibly sterilized more than 20,000 people in state hospitals and other institutions, under a 1909 eugenics law that remained on the books for seven decades. The victims, deemed by the state as "feeble-minded" or otherwise unfit to have children, were disproportionately women and racial minorities. Now, the state is set to pay reparations to hundreds of survivors, as well as to victims who were involuntarily sterilized in state prisons well after the eugenics law was repealed in 1979. We'll talk about this dark chapter of California history and its survivors' quest for justice.

Guests:

Alexandra Stern, director, Sterilization and Social Justice Lab; professor, history, American culture and women's and gender Ssudies, University of Michigan; author, "Eugenic Nation: Faults and Frontiers of Better Breeding in Modern America"

Gabriela Solano, victim of forced sterilization while incarcerated in a California prison

Stacy Cordova Diaz, great-niece of Mary Franco, who was sterilized in 1934 at the age of 13

Cynthia Chandler, lawyer whose work exposing sterilizations in California prisons is featured in the documentary "Belly of the Beast"

Sponsored