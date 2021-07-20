KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Haiti Prime Minister

Haiti's acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph is handing power over to his challenger, Ariel Henry, to honor the wishes of the country’s assassinated president. The Biden administration has transferred its first detainee out of Guantánamo Bay. And, how did Ben Shapiro's site get more Facebook engagement than any other news publisher in 2021? see more
Forum

Even the Wealthiest Nations are Unprepared for a Hotter Planet 

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
An overview shows the banks of the river Ahr in Altenburg, Rhineland-Palatinate, western Germany, on July 19, 2021, after devastating floods hit the region.

In Germany, searches for the missing continue in the wake of recent catastrophic flooding that destroyed villages and claimed almost 200 lives so far. That disaster, together with wildfires that rage in Canada and the western U.S. and record-breaking temperatures in Russia, led New York Times climate correspondent Somini Sengupta to conclude that “the world as a whole is neither prepared to slow down climate change, nor live with it.” We’ll talk to Sengupta about why even wealthy countries are ill-equipped to deal with the worst effects of climate change and what it will take to force international action.

Guests:

Somini Sengupta, international climate correspondent, New York Times; author, "The End of Karma: Hope and Fury Among India's Young"

