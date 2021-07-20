Even the Wealthiest Nations are Unprepared for a Hotter Planet 

In Germany, searches for the missing continue in the wake of recent catastrophic flooding that destroyed villages and claimed almost 200 lives so far. That disaster, together with wildfires that rage in Canada and the western U.S. and record-breaking temperatures in Russia, led New York Times climate correspondent Somini Sengupta to conclude that “the world as a whole is neither prepared to slow down climate change, nor live with it.” We’ll talk to Sengupta about why even wealthy countries are ill-equipped to deal with the worst effects of climate change and what it will take to force international action.