State Allocates Additional $500 Million for Wildfire Prevention

Fuel breaks and prescribed burns are some of the tools used by firefighters to help reduce the severity of wildfires. California Governor Gavin Newsom was recently criticized for misrepresenting his track record when it comes to wildfire prevention, clearing just a fraction of the acreage claimed. The state has now set aside an additional $500 million for wildfire prevention, but will it be enough? As we head toward peak fire season this fall, we’ll get the latest science around wildfire prevention and hear what the state is doing to try to prevent out of control wildfires.