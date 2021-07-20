KQED is a proud member of
State Allocates Additional $500 Million for Wildfire Prevention

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Big clouds of smoke over moutntains
The Bond Fire burns in the Silverado Canyon area of Orange County on December 3, 2020 near Irvine, California. The 7,000-acre wildfire broke out along with a number of other fires in Southern California amid gusty Santa Ana winds in the region.  (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Fuel breaks and prescribed burns are some of the tools used by firefighters to help reduce the severity of wildfires. California Governor Gavin Newsom was recently criticized for misrepresenting his track record when it comes to wildfire prevention, clearing just a fraction of the acreage claimed. The state has now set aside an additional $500 million for wildfire prevention, but will it be enough? As we head toward peak fire season this fall, we’ll get the latest science around wildfire prevention and hear what the state is doing to try to prevent out of control wildfires.

Guests:

Danielle Venton, reporter, KQED Science

Michael Wara, director, Climate and Energy Policy Program, Stanford University's Woods Institute for the Environment

