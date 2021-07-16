In a major breakthrough, scientists at UC San Francisco developed technology to decode words from the brain activity of a paralyzed man who is unable to speak and translate them to text that appears on a screen. The technology, known as a “speech neuroprosthesis,” may hold promise for the thousands of people each year who lose speech owing to a stroke, accident or disease. We’ll talk to the researchers about their achievement.
UCSF Scientists Translate Brain Signals to Words on a Screen
Guests:
Edward Chang, professor of neurosurgery, UCSF; co-director, Center for Neural Engineering & Prostheses at UC Berkeley and UCSF
David Moses, postdoctoral engineer, UCSF
