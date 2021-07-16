KQED is a proud member of
Infrastructure Money

New York Times reporter Ivan Penn. In Monday's newspaper he wrote about a sharp debate that's emerged over how to spend money in a potential Congressional infrastructure bill targeted for clean power generation and transmission. Should the nation bank on big solar and wind farms and new transmission lines to carry their power to cities, or should we go local, and focus on rooftop solar panels, batteries and micro-grids. Ivan Penn is based in Los Angeles, covering alternative energy for the Times.
Forum

UCSF Scientists Translate Brain Signals to Words on a Screen

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
In a major breakthrough, scientists at UC San Francisco developed technology to decode words from the brain activity of a paralyzed man who is unable to speak and translate them to text that appears on a screen. The technology, known as a “speech neuroprosthesis,” may hold promise for the thousands of people each year who lose speech owing to a stroke, accident or disease. We’ll talk to the researchers about their achievement.

Guests:

Edward Chang, professor of neurosurgery, UCSF; co-director, Center for Neural Engineering & Prostheses at UC Berkeley and UCSF

David Moses, postdoctoral engineer, UCSF

