Forum

Why Talking to Strangers is Good for Us

Mina Kim
at 10:20 AM
Passengers cram together and hold on to hand straps on a train
 (iStock)

Many of us spent the better part of the last pandemic year taking pains to minimize interactions with people outside our households or pods. With social venues now reopened, many vaccinated adults have the chance to meet new people and chat at length again — but do we remember how to talk to strangers? Journalist Joe Keohane joins us to remind us how and to explain why even small talk and passing interactions with those we don’t know can enhance happiness, cognitive functioning and our sense of belonging. We want to hear from you: Tell us about a memorable time that you connected with a stranger.

Guests:

Joe Keohane, journalist and author, "The Power of Strangers: The Benefits of Connecting in a Suspicious World"

