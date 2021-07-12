KQED is a proud member of
The California Report Magazine
The California Report Magazine
4:30 pm – 5:00 pm
The California Report Magazine
Oakland’s I-580 Bans Trucks. I-880 Doesn’t. Residents Feel the Difference.

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Traffic backs up on Interstate 880 September 3, 2010 in Oakland, California. ((Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images))

By law, trucks weighing more than 4.5 tons are barred from driving through a portion of Interstate 580 in Oakland and San Leandro near the East Bay Hills. This 10-mile ban means most commercial trucks use Interstate 880, which runs through Black and Latinx neighborhoods and is historically working class. Research from the Environmental Defense Fund found that concentrations of black carbon along I-880 were approximately 80% higher than average concentrations along I-580. Why are trucks banned from this stretch of I-580, and should residents along I-880 exclusively bear the burden of truck pollution? We’ll discuss the renewed pushback to I-580’s truck ban.

Trucks are Banned on Oakland's I-580. These Sixth Graders Wondered Why

Guests:

Laura Klivans, reporter, KQED

Angela Scott, East Oakland community organizer, Communities for a Better Environment

Nate Miley, district 4 Supervisor, Alameda County

