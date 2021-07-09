Loving It Or Leaving It: Contemplating the Soul of a Changing San Francisco

Is San Francisco over? Its a question that has dominated conversations in the city for years, maybe even decades. Has its maverick soul been lost to the tech industry, outrageous rents and the sadness of the suffering in the streets? For a city proud of its reputation as the glittering, devil-may-care zone of misrule at the end of the continent, the question of how its changed touches on San Franciscans deepest sense of who they are, who they were, and who they want to be, writer Gary Kamiya says in the introduction to a new essay collection, The End of The Golden Gate: Writers on Loving and (Sometimes) Leaving San Francisco. Well talk with some of the books contributors and we want to hear from you: Why do you stay? Why have you left?