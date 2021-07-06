KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Journalist Sebastian Junger Asks What ‘Freedom’ Means

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Sebastian Junger is the author of "Freedom." (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

Sebastian Junger walked 400 miles from Washington, D.C., to Pittsburgh, using railroad lines to follow the footsteps of America’s first colonizers. Analyzing what freedom meant to the settlers and indigenous people of this land centuries ago and what it means to its inhabitants today, Junger describes his trek in his new book, “Freedom.” “We failed to come up with a single moral or legal justification for what we were doing other than the dilute principle that we weren't causing harm so we should be able to keep doing it,” he writes. Junger joins us to talk about his journey, “Freedom” and the tension between doing whatever you want and the bonds of community.

Guests:

Sebastian Junger, author, “Freedom," “Tribe,” “War” and “The Perfect Storm”

