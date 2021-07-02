Prosecutors charged the Trump Organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg on Thursday with running a 15-year scheme to defraud the government of income tax payments. The charges arose from an ongoing multi-year investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney and the New York Attorney General into off-the-books payments made to Weisselberg and other Trump Organization employees. We’ll talk about the latest developments and what’s at stake for the former president and his businesses.
Trump Organization Charged in Tax Fraud Scheme
A person walks past the Trump Building at Wall Street on February 17, 2021 in New York City. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Ben Protess, investigative reporter, The New York Times
