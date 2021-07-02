KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Political Breakdown
6:30 pm – 7:00 pmPolitical Breakdown

Mark Arax

As California faces yet another serious drought, we sit down with Fresno native and journalist Mark Arax. He’s reported extensively on the past, present and future of the Central Valley and its insatiable need for water. Join Marisa Lagos and Scott Shafer for Political Breakdown, and a conversation with Arax.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Political Breakdown
6:30 pm – 7:00 pmPolitical Breakdown

Mark Arax

As California faces yet another serious drought, we sit down with Fresno native and journalist Mark Arax. He’s reported extensively on the past, present and future of the Central Valley and its insatiable need for water. Join Marisa Lagos and Scott Shafer for Political Breakdown, and a conversation with Arax.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Trump Organization Charged in Tax Fraud Scheme

Marisa Lagos
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A person walks past the Trump Building at Wall Street on February 17, 2021 in New York City.  (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Prosecutors charged the Trump Organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg on Thursday with running a 15-year scheme to defraud the government of income tax payments. The charges arose from an ongoing multi-year investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney and the New York Attorney General into off-the-books payments made to Weisselberg and other Trump Organization employees. We’ll talk about the latest developments and what’s at stake for the former president and his businesses.

Guests:

Ben Protess, investigative reporter, The New York Times

Sponsored