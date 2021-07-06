Can self-deception be beneficial? That’s one of the questions animating Shankar Vedantam’s new book “Useful Delusions,” which argues that holding false beliefs is not necessarily a sign of pathology or ignorance. We’ll talk to theHidden Brain podcast host about the lies we tell ourselves — and each other — and the role some forms of deception play in sustaining relationships and advancing mental well-being.
Forum From the Archives: Shankar Vedantam On The Upside of Lying
51 min
(iStock)
Guests:
Shankar Vedantam, science correspondent and host of the "Hidden Brain" podcast, NPR; author, "Useful Delusions: The Power and Paradox of the Self-Deceiving Brain"
Sponsored