As the Supreme Court's term nears a close, we analyze some of the significant opinions released so far, which span religious liberty and free speech questions, the rights of union organizers and the Affordable Care Act. We'll also look at what's at stake in two Arizona voting rights cases awaiting a decision, and how the Court's 6-3 conservative majority is influencing its jurisprudence.
Legal Experts Assess the Supreme Court's Term (So Far)
The US Supreme Court is seen in Washington, DC, on May 4, 2020. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Melissa Murray, professor, NYU School of Law; co-host, Strict Scrutiny podcast
Stephen Vladeck, professor, University of Texas School of Law; co-host, National Security Law podcast; supreme court analyst, CNN
