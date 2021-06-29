KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Legal Experts Assess the Supreme Court's Term (So Far)

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
The US Supreme Court is seen in Washington, DC, on May 4, 2020. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

As the Supreme Court's term nears a close, we analyze some of the significant opinions released so far, which span religious liberty and free speech questions, the rights of union organizers and the Affordable Care Act. We'll also look at what's at stake in two Arizona voting rights cases awaiting a decision, and how the Court's 6-3 conservative majority is influencing its jurisprudence.

Guests:

Melissa Murray, professor, NYU School of Law; co-host, Strict Scrutiny podcast

Stephen Vladeck, professor, University of Texas School of Law; co-host, National Security Law podcast; supreme court analyst, CNN

