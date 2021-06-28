KQED is a proud member of
The California Report Magazine
6:30 pm – 7:00 pmThe California Report Magazine

Letter to My California Dreamer: Finding the Gay Mecca

We’ve been asking you, our listeners, to write a letter to one of the first people in your family who came to California with a dream for our series “Letter to My California Dreamer." This week’s letter comes from trailblazer, activist and Vietnam War veteran Felicia A. Elizondo, AKA Felicia Flames, who passed away in May at the age of 74. In this letter, she shared the story of her journey from Texas to San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood in 1962, and recalled the aftermath of the Compton’s Cafeteria riot.see more
Forum

The Changing Geography of Cannabis Cultivation in the Bay Area

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Rows of cannabis plants grow in the twenty thousand square foot greenhouse at Vireo Health's medical marijuana cultivation facility, August 19, 2016 in Johnstown, New York.  (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

With the approval of two major cannabis growing and distribution projects, Antioch has put itself on the map as a significant player in the marijuana industry. “I don’t mind being known as the cannabis capital of Northern California,” declared Antioch mayor Lamar Thorpe, citing the jobs that it would bring to the eastern Contra Costa County town. Meanwhile, Sonoma County has set aside a proposal to ease restrictions around growing cannabis and entered into a study phase to analyze the environmental impacts of that ordinance. We’ll talk to a panel of experts about the changing geography of cannabis cultivation.

Guests:

David Downs, California bureau chief, LEAFLY dot com, author, "The Medical Marijuana Guidebook: America's First How-To Guide for Patients and Caregivers"

Lamar Thorpe, mayor, Antioch, a city in Contra Costa County

David Rabbitt, supervisor for District 2, Sonoma County Board of Supervisors

