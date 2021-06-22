KQED is a proud member of
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

Desus and Mero

Terry Gross talks with Desus and Mero, hosts of the Showtime comedy series “Desus and Mero,” in which they riff on politics, pop culture, viral videos, sports and the Bronx, where they each grew up in the 80s and 90s. Hear how graffiti, hip-hop, books and jobs like collecting dead rats have figured into their lives.see more
Forum

National Youth Poet Laureate Alexandra Huynh Captures Identity, Climate Change and the Importance of Youth Voices

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Alexandra Huynh
Alexandra Huynh is the 2021 National Youth Poet Laureate.  (Jennifer Vargas Esquivel)

Sacramento-based poet Alexandra Huynh says that poetry is a way both to acknowledge our reality and imagine a better world. Huynh, who was appointed the 2021 National Youth Poet Laureate last month, interweaves stories and images of fire in California, floods in Vietnam and the global impact of a single footprint. We’ll talk about her work, which addresses social injustice, the global effects of climate change and her Vietnamese American identity, and the importance of youth voices in poetry.

Guests:

Alexandra Huynh, National Youth Poet Laureate 2021

