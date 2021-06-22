Sacramento-based poet Alexandra Huynh says that poetry is a way both to acknowledge our reality and imagine a better world. Huynh, who was appointed the 2021 National Youth Poet Laureate last month, interweaves stories and images of fire in California, floods in Vietnam and the global impact of a single footprint. We’ll talk about her work, which addresses social injustice, the global effects of climate change and her Vietnamese American identity, and the importance of youth voices in poetry.
National Youth Poet Laureate Alexandra Huynh Captures Identity, Climate Change and the Importance of Youth Voices
Alexandra Huynh is the 2021 National Youth Poet Laureate. (Jennifer Vargas Esquivel)
Guests:
Alexandra Huynh, National Youth Poet Laureate 2021
Sponsored