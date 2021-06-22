KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
Since its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.
Forum

Imagining a Not So Grim Post-Apocalyptic Future with Writers Kim Stanley Robinson and Annalee Newitz

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
 (Kim Stanley Robinson, Sean Curtin; Annalee Newitz, Sarah Deragon)

Confronting the reality of climate change is often a terrifying and paralyzing activity. But, in the right hands, the story of our warming planet can be a tale of human ingenuity, resilience, and adaptability.  Humans, for better or worse, find ways to adapt to almost anything, even the collapse of civilizations. Forum brings together two legendary local science fiction writers, Kim Stanley Robinson and Annalee Newitz, to get their incisive perspectives on the question of the long-term fate of humanity. We’ll talk about the future of the climate, past civilizations of the earth and the audacity of imagining that human beings might find ways to thrive later this century.

Guests:

Kim Stanley Robinson, writer and author of "The Ministry for the Future" and the "Mars" Trilogy

Annalee Newitz, science journalist, and author of "Four Lost Cities: A Secret History of the Urban Age" and the novels "The Future of Another Timeline," and "Autonomous."

