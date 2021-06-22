Imagining a Not So Grim Post-Apocalyptic Future with Writers Kim Stanley Robinson and Annalee Newitz

Please try again

Confronting the reality of climate change is often a terrifying and paralyzing activity. But, in the right hands, the story of our warming planet can be a tale of human ingenuity, resilience, and adaptability. Humans, for better or worse, find ways to adapt to almost anything, even the collapse of civilizations. Forum brings together two legendary local science fiction writers, Kim Stanley Robinson and Annalee Newitz, to get their incisive perspectives on the question of the long-term fate of humanity. We’ll talk about the future of the climate, past civilizations of the earth and the audacity of imagining that human beings might find ways to thrive later this century.

Guests:

Kim Stanley Robinson , writer and author of "The Ministry for the Future" and the "Mars" Trilogy

Annalee Newitz , science journalist, and author of "Four Lost Cities: A Secret History of the Urban Age" and the novels "The Future of Another Timeline," and "Autonomous."



