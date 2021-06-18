KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Lack of Meaningful Roles for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders — Both On- and Off-Screen — Signal Need for Change in Hollywood

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
(L-R) Ken Jeong, Chris Pang, Nico Santos, Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina, Constance Wu, Gemma Chan, and Harry Shum Jr., winners of Best Comedy Movie for 'Crazy Rich Asians,' pose in the press room during the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Of the 1,300 top Hollywood films of 2007 to 2019, just 44 featured Asian American and Pacific Islander lead actors, and of those only six were women. That’s according to a new USC Annenberg study that found a dearth of AAPI representation both behind and in front of the camera — as well as abundant on-screen stereotypical depictions that exoticize, hypersexualize or emasculate Asian characters. We’ll talk about the study and hear from actors, writers, directors and producers about their experiences of anti-Asian bias and stereotyping in Hollywood and what needs to change.

Guests:

Stephanie Hsu , actress, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "The Path" and the upcoming A24 film "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Nancy Wang Yuen, sociologist; author, “Reel Inequality: Hollywood Actors and Racism” and co-author of the study, “The Prevalence and Portrayal of Asian and Pacific Islanders across 1,300 Popular Films”

Geeta Malik, director and writer, "India Sweets and Spices," "Troublemaker" and "Shameless"

Jeff Chiang , executive producer, “Young Rock”; co-producer, "Fresh Off The Boat”

