All Things Considered
All Things Considered
Forum

Is A Labor Shortage Hampering a Bay Area Economic Recovery?

Scott Shafer
at 9:00 AM
A 'Help Wanted' sign is posted beside Coronavirus safety guidelines in front of a restaurant in Los Angeles, California on May 28, 2021. (FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images)

Across the Bay Area, employers in retail, restaurants and other industries, report that there are more jobs available than workers to fill them. As California re-opens for business, concern is rising that a labor shortage may impede the state’s ability to bounce back from the pandemic. While there appears to be no single reason for the worker shortage, economists say the high cost of living, wage stagnation, and worker demands are among the reasons that employees cite for not taking available jobs or even staying out of the job market altogether. We’ll talk to a panel of experts and hear from employers and employees about the latest labor dynamics.

Guests:

Jed Kolko, chief economist, Indeed

Kelly Powers, director, Hotel Council of San Francisco

Emily Lim, founder, Dabao Singapore

Jim Wunderman, president and CEO, Bay Area Council

Alfredo Cruz, recruitment and personnel management supervisor, Sage Eldercare Solutions

