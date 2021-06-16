KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Record-Breaking Heat Expected in California This Week

Mina Kim
at 10:30 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

The sun sets behind power lines in Rosemead, California on June 14, 2021, amid an early season heatwave across much of California this week. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Forecasters are predicting an intense, multi-day heat wave in California this week that could shatter records for mid-June. Cities across the state are expected to see triple-digit temperatures, and parts of the Central Valley could reach 120 degrees. We'll talk about what the heat wave might signal for the state's warming climate, as well as how to best stay cool this week.

Guests:

Molly Peterson, editor, NPR's California Newsroom

David Lawrence, meteorologist and emergency response specialist, National Weather Service

Sponsored