Forecasters are predicting an intense, multi-day heat wave in California this week that could shatter records for mid-June. Cities across the state are expected to see triple-digit temperatures, and parts of the Central Valley could reach 120 degrees. We'll talk about what the heat wave might signal for the state's warming climate, as well as how to best stay cool this week.
Record-Breaking Heat Expected in California This Week
The sun sets behind power lines in Rosemead, California on June 14, 2021, amid an early season heatwave across much of California this week. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Molly Peterson, editor, NPR's California Newsroom
David Lawrence, meteorologist and emergency response specialist, National Weather Service
