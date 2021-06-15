KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Edition
2:00 am – 9:00 amMorning Edition

Finally Reunited

A Biden administration task force is helping to reunite children that were separated from their parents at the U.S. southern border. A father and son from El Salvador who were split apart in 2018 – and have finally been reunited – share their experience.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Morning Edition
2:00 am – 9:00 amMorning Edition

Finally Reunited

A Biden administration task force is helping to reunite children that were separated from their parents at the U.S. southern border. A father and son from El Salvador who were split apart in 2018 – and have finally been reunited – share their experience.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

California Reopens At Last 

Scott Shafer
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

California Governor Gavin Newsom addresses a press conference held at the launch of mass Covid-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium on January 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (IRFAN KHAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

California heads toward a full reopening of its economy on Tuesday, as COVID-19 infections reach their lowest levels in 14 months in the state.  Capacity restrictions on most businesses will be lifted and physical distancing requirements will be gone. Some decisions still need to be made, such as  whether fully vaccinated workers can go maskless. We’ll get the latest on exactly what reopening will look like and what it means for Bay Area businesses and the economy. And we’ll hear from you. Are you ready for a full reopening?

Guests:

Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary, California Health and Human Services Agency

Grant Colfax, director, San Francisco Department of Public Health

Erin Allday, health reporter, San Francisco Chronicle

Laurie Thomas, executive director, Golden Gate Restaurant Association

Sponsored