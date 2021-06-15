California Reopens At Last 

California heads toward a full reopening of its economy on Tuesday, as COVID-19 infections reach their lowest levels in 14 months in the state. Capacity restrictions on most businesses will be lifted and physical distancing requirements will be gone. Some decisions still need to be made, such as whether fully vaccinated workers can go maskless. We’ll get the latest on exactly what reopening will look like and what it means for Bay Area businesses and the economy. And we’ll hear from you. Are you ready for a full reopening?