California heads toward a full reopening of its economy on Tuesday, as COVID-19 infections reach their lowest levels in 14 months in the state. Capacity restrictions on most businesses will be lifted and physical distancing requirements will be gone. Some decisions still need to be made, such as whether fully vaccinated workers can go maskless. We’ll get the latest on exactly what reopening will look like and what it means for Bay Area businesses and the economy. And we’ll hear from you. Are you ready for a full reopening?
California Reopens At Last
California Governor Gavin Newsom addresses a press conference held at the launch of mass Covid-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium on January 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (IRFAN KHAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary, California Health and Human Services Agency
Grant Colfax, director, San Francisco Department of Public Health
Erin Allday, health reporter, San Francisco Chronicle
Laurie Thomas, executive director, Golden Gate Restaurant Association
