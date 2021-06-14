KQED is a proud member of
The California Report Magazine
6:30 pm – 7:00 pmThe California Report Magazine

Armed Asian Women

Asian women experience harassment, assault and discrimination almost three times more than men. The pandemic made that threat more obvious and more deadly. For some Asian women who were on the fence about buying guns for protection, the racist violence of the past year pushed them over the edge. Reporter Christine Nguyen tells us about two women from Southern California who are learning to shoot guns, and navigating the stigma around gun ownership within their families. see more
Forum

Lyme Disease-Carrying Ticks Found on Northern California Beaches

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
A Close Up Of An Adult Female, An Adult Male, Nymph And Larva Tick. Ticks Cause An Acute Inflammatory Disease Characterized By Skin Changes, Joint Inflammation, And Flu-Like Symptoms Called Lyme Disease. (Getty Images)

 As Californians get ready to go to the beach this summer, there’s a new worry to consider: ticks that carry Lyme disease. A new four-year study has found that the coastal brushlands along Northern California beaches are home to Lyme disease-carrying ticks and that up to 31% of these ticks carried the harmful bacteria that cause the disease. We’ll talk about the study and how you can protect yourself from tick bites.

Guests:

Dan Salkeld, research biologist, Colorado State University; author of a new study on tick-borne pathogens in California

