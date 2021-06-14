As Californians get ready to go to the beach this summer, there’s a new worry to consider: ticks that carry Lyme disease. A new four-year study has found that the coastal brushlands along Northern California beaches are home to Lyme disease-carrying ticks and that up to 31% of these ticks carried the harmful bacteria that cause the disease. We’ll talk about the study and how you can protect yourself from tick bites.
Lyme Disease-Carrying Ticks Found on Northern California Beaches
A Close Up Of An Adult Female, An Adult Male, Nymph And Larva Tick. Ticks Cause An Acute Inflammatory Disease Characterized By Skin Changes, Joint Inflammation, And Flu-Like Symptoms Called Lyme Disease. (Getty Images)
Guests:
Dan Salkeld, research biologist, Colorado State University; author of a new study on tick-borne pathogens in California
