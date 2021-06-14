KQED is a proud member of
The California Report Magazine
6:30 pm – 7:00 pmThe California Report Magazine

Armed Asian Women

Asian women experience harassment, assault and discrimination almost three times more than men. The pandemic made that threat more obvious and more deadly. For some Asian women who were on the fence about buying guns for protection, the racist violence of the past year pushed them over the edge. Reporter Christine Nguyen tells us about two women from Southern California who are learning to shoot guns, and navigating the stigma around gun ownership within their families. see more
Forum

Labor Department Report Rekindles Inflation Fears

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
DORAL, FLORIDA - MAY 27: Enrique Matamoros (L) and Eva Ramos shop for lumber at a Home Depot store on May 27, 2021 in Doral, Florida. According to the National Association of Home Builders, lumber prices went up 300% last year. Factors driving the price increase are more demand and growing production, labor, and transportation costs. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The Consumer Price Index rose by five percent in May compared to the same period a year ago — the sharpest increase since 2008. The new Labor Department numbers come as consumers are experiencing sticker shock over products like lumber and used cars. We'll talk about whether the price increases are a temporary byproduct of pandemic-related shortages or a sign of an inflationary period to come.

Guests:

Ben Casselman, economics reporter, The New York Times

