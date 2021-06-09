KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
City Arts and Lectures
8:00 pm – 9:00 pmCity Arts and Lectures

‘High on the Hog’

Jessica B. Harris is the preeminent authority on the culinary culture of the African Diaspora. She’ll talk to Samin Nosrat about her book “High on the Hog,” and the new Netflix series based on that seminal work. “High on The Hog” reframes the history of America through a lens of Black food — the foundation of American cuisine. Harris is the author of 12 critically acclaimed cookbooks documenting the foods and food ways of the African Diaspora including “Iron Pots and Wooden Spoons: Africa’s Gifts to New World Cooking” and “The Welcome Table: African American Heritage Cooking.”see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
City Arts and Lectures
8:00 pm – 9:00 pmCity Arts and Lectures

‘High on the Hog’

Jessica B. Harris is the preeminent authority on the culinary culture of the African Diaspora. She’ll talk to Samin Nosrat about her book “High on the Hog,” and the new Netflix series based on that seminal work. “High on The Hog” reframes the history of America through a lens of Black food — the foundation of American cuisine. Harris is the author of 12 critically acclaimed cookbooks documenting the foods and food ways of the African Diaspora including “Iron Pots and Wooden Spoons: Africa’s Gifts to New World Cooking” and “The Welcome Table: African American Heritage Cooking.”see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Remembering the Early Days of the AIDS Epidemic, 40 Years Later

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A rose is seen placed on the "Circle of Friends," a ring of names engraved in stone to honor those who have been affected by AIDS at the AIDS Memorial Grove
A rose is seen placed on the "Circle of Friends," a ring of names engraved in stone to honor those who have been affected by AIDS at the AIDS Memorial Grove in San Francisco, California. The battle against the still-uncured disease which infects hundreds of thousands of people worldwide each year. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

It’s been 40 years since the CDC first reported cases of a deadly, rare lung infection in five previously healthy gay men in Los Angeles. The infection came later to be understood as a symptom of HIV-AIDS, the syndrome that has claimed more than 700,000 American lives. We’ll hear reflections from those who knew and cared for the earliest and sickest patients, in an era of scarce public health information and widespread homophobia.

Guests:

Hank Plante, retired reporter, KPIX-TV who won a Peabody award in 1986 for AIDS coverage

Vince Crisostomo, program manager, Elizabeth Taylor 50-plus network, San Francisco AIDS Foundation; has lived with HIV since 1987

Dr. Paul Volberding, professor emeritus, Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, UCSF

Dr. Kathleen Clanon, medical director, Alameda County Health Care Services Agency

Sponsored