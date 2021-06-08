Federal Court Strikes Down CA’s Three Decade Old Assault Weapon Ban, Will It Matter?

Gun enthusiast Josue Perez fires an AR15 rifle at the LAX Firing Range in Inglewood, California on September 7, 2016.

Gun enthusiast Josue Perez fires an AR15 rifle at the LAX Firing Range in Inglewood, California on September 7, 2016. (Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

A Federal judge in San Diego struck down California’s ban on assault-style guns on Friday. The state is appealing the ruling, but how effective is the ban? California has 107 laws on the books aimed at gun control, but it also has the most mass-shootings in the nation. We’ll examine the court decision and the future and effectiveness of gun laws in California.

Guests:

Rory Little , is a Professor at the UC-Hastings College of the Law, and a former attorney with the United States Department of Justice.

Garen Wintemute M.D. , is the Director of the Violence Prevention Research Program at UC Davis.