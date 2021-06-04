KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
All Things Considered
Forum

Living Kidney Donation: “The Greatest Gift

Lesley McClurg
at 9:20 AM
A donor is wheeled to an operating room for a kidney transplant at Johns Hopkins Hospital June 26, 2012 in Baltimore, Maryland.  (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via GettyImages)

When Carol Offen’s son needed a kidney, she did not hesitate to offer her own, but she still had a lot of questions. In the United States, nearly 100,000 people are waiting for a kidney transplant with waitlists as long as five years or more, and every day 12 people die of kidney disease. As a result, living kidney donations have become increasingly popular. We talk to Offen, co-author of the book “The Insider’s Guide to Living Kidney Donation,” and Dr. Nancy Ascher, an organ transplant expert who is also a kidney donor, about organ transplants and what it takes to make what organ recipients call, “the greatest gift.”

Guests:

Nancy L. Ascher, surgeon and professor, UCSF Department of Surgery

Carol Offen, co-author, "The Insider's Guide to Living Kidney Donation: Everything You Need to Know If You Give (or Get) the Greatest Gift"

Tameez Sunderji, vp of product, Manifold

