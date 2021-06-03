KQED is a proud member of
Marketplace
6:30 pm – 7:00 pm
Marketplace

Chip Shortage

The global semiconductor chip shortage is creating waves in the car industry, but it's bad news for lots of other industries too. How one wine cooler company is handling supply chain issues.
Forum

Lab-Grown Food: Good for the Planet, Healthy for You?

Lesley McClurg
at 9:00 AM
 (iStock)

Could biologists be America’s next generation of farmers? By now, we are all familiar with plant-based burgers, but dozens of Silicon Valley start-ups are hoping to transform what we eat by using ingredients like algae, mycelium and pea protein to create a wide range of foods. Tech-driven food has been lauded as good for the environment, but what exactly are we eating? Is lab food like fake eggs and seafood from a petri dish healthy and sustainable? We’ll talk to author and investigative reporter, Larissa Zimberoff, about her new book - “Technically Food: Inside Silicon Valley’s Mission to Change What We Eat.”

Guests:

Larissa Zimberoff, author, "Technically Food: Inside Silicon Valley’s Mission to Change What We Eat"

