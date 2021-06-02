As the vaccinated shed their masks and rejoin the world, they may be required to prove their vaccination status to enter events or to travel. But while many countries are developing a federal vaccine passport, the Biden administration says the U.S will not. That’s left private companies and some cities and states to develop systems for digital proof of vaccination. We’ll check in on the progress of vaccination passports and when and where you may need one.
The Challenges Of Creating a Vaccine Passport
An illustration picture shows a smartphone screen displaying a Covid-19 vaccine record on the National Health Service (NHS) app. (Justin Tallis/AFP)
Guests:
Catesby Perrin, is EVP of Growth at CLEAR.
Maryn McKenna, is a contributor at WIRED and a Senior Fellow of the Center for the Study of Human Health at Emory University in Atlanta.
