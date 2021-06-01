Strategies to Reduce Food Waste in the U.S. Gain Traction

Researchers estimate that some 20 to 40 percent of food in America goes to waste at some point in the span from farm to kitchen. Strategies for reducing food waste — such as upcycling, artificial intelligence and expanded cooking education — are gaining traction among producers and consumers alike. Americans throw out roughly a quarter of the food they buy. At the same time, the number of people struggling to afford food on a regular basis increased during the pandemic. We talk about methods to reduce food waste, climate change and food insecurity.