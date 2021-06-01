KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

Philly Soul

The sound and soul of Philadelphia. Terry Gross celebrates the 50th anniversary of Philadelphia International Records by listening back to her interview with the two men who formed the label, Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff. Gamble and Huff wrote and produced tons of hit records that helped define Philly soul.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

Philly Soul

The sound and soul of Philadelphia. Terry Gross celebrates the 50th anniversary of Philadelphia International Records by listening back to her interview with the two men who formed the label, Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff. Gamble and Huff wrote and produced tons of hit records that helped define Philly soul.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Strategies to Reduce Food Waste in the U.S. Gain Traction

btorres
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

People pick their free fruit and vegetables on offer during a twice monthly food distribution effort on July 18, 2018 in the Watts neighborhood of south Los Angeles. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

Researchers estimate that some 20 to 40 percent of food in America goes to waste at some point in the span from farm to kitchen. Strategies for reducing food waste — such as upcycling, artificial intelligence and expanded cooking education — are gaining traction among producers and consumers alike. Americans throw out roughly a quarter of the food they buy. At the same time, the number of people struggling to afford food on a regular basis increased during the pandemic. We talk about methods to reduce food waste, climate change and food insecurity.

Guests:

Jonathan Deutsch, professor and director, Food Lab at Drexel University

Yuka Nagashima, executive dircctor, Food Shift, a nonprofit focused on solutions to reduce food waste, feed communities, and provide jobs

Amber Stott, founder, CEO, chief food genius and host of the Raising Kale podcast at the Food Literacy Center, a nonprofit focused on educating families and kids about nutrition and sustainable food production

Sponsored