Researchers estimate that some 20 to 40 percent of food in America goes to waste at some point in the span from farm to kitchen. Strategies for reducing food waste — such as upcycling, artificial intelligence and expanded cooking education — are gaining traction among producers and consumers alike. Americans throw out roughly a quarter of the food they buy. At the same time, the number of people struggling to afford food on a regular basis increased during the pandemic. We talk about methods to reduce food waste, climate change and food insecurity.
Strategies to Reduce Food Waste in the U.S. Gain Traction
People pick their free fruit and vegetables on offer during a twice monthly food distribution effort on July 18, 2018 in the Watts neighborhood of south Los Angeles. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Jonathan Deutsch, professor and director, Food Lab at Drexel University
Yuka Nagashima, executive dircctor, Food Shift, a nonprofit focused on solutions to reduce food waste, feed communities, and provide jobs
Amber Stott, founder, CEO, chief food genius and host of the Raising Kale podcast at the Food Literacy Center, a nonprofit focused on educating families and kids about nutrition and sustainable food production
Sponsored