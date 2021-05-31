KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Forum From the Archives: Living La Vida Spanglish

51 min
Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Colombian American singer Kali Uchis is known for singing songs in both Spanish and English. (Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

English and Spanish are the most commonly spoken languages in the U.S., and some people see Spanglish -- a hybrid of the two -- as the future. Latinx youth are embracing Spanglish in ways previous generations were told was unacceptable, freely using un poquito de eso and a little bit of that in conversation. We talk about the origins of Spanglish, how people are using it today and why it’s growing.

Guests:

Fernando Hurtado, producer/editor with the NBC Owned TV Stations and NBCLX, a new millennial/Gen Z news network.

Lalo Alcaraz, creator of the syndicated daily comic strip La Cucaracha, author, entertainment consultant, co-host of the “Pocho Hour of Power” on KPFK and founder of the satirical website Pocho.com

Joanna Hausmann, Venezuelan-American comedian, writer, actress, and co-host of the "Hyphenated" podcast

