Forum From the Archives: Living La Vida Spanglish

Colombian American singer Kali Uchis is known for singing songs in both Spanish and English. (Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

English and Spanish are the most commonly spoken languages in the U.S., and some people see Spanglish -- a hybrid of the two -- as the future. Latinx youth are embracing Spanglish in ways previous generations were told was unacceptable, freely using un poquito de eso and a little bit of that in conversation. We talk about the origins of Spanglish, how people are using it today and why it’s growing.

Guests:

Fernando Hurtado , producer/editor with the NBC Owned TV Stations and NBCLX, a new millennial/Gen Z news network.



Lalo Alcaraz , creator of the syndicated daily comic strip La Cucaracha, author, entertainment consultant, co-host of the “Pocho Hour of Power” on KPFK and founder of the satirical website Pocho.com



Joanna Hausmann , Venezuelan-American comedian, writer, actress, and co-host of the "Hyphenated" podcast