All Things Considered

Since its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Forum

Remembering Eric Carle, Author of ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ and Scores of Children’s Books

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
This photo illustration taken on May 26, 2021 shows Eric Carle's "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" and "Book of Many Things" in Los Angeles, California. - Eric Carle, author and illustrator of the beloved children's classic "The Very Hungry Caterpillar," has died aged 91. (AFP via Getty Images)

On the 50th anniversary of his best-selling 1969 children’s book “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” Eric Carle summarized its message as: “You, little insignificant caterpillar, can grow up into a beautiful butterfly and fly into the world with your talent.” Carle passed away Sunday at the age of 91. He first utilized his distinct collage style when he illustrated Bill Martin Jr.’s 1967 “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” Since then, Carle wrote and illustrated more than 70 children’s books which have collectively sold upwards of 170 million copies worldwide. We’ll discuss the artwork and legacy of Eric Carle, and we want to hear your memories of reading his books as a child, or with your own children.

Guests:

Michelle H. Martin, professor, University of Washington's School of Information

