Media conversations about the origin of COVID-19 intensified this week, after President Biden ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to "redouble" efforts to determine whether the virus emerged through cross-species transmission or escaped from a research lab in Wuhan, China. In a highly publicized joint report in February, the World Health Organization and the Chinese government dismissed the lab-leak theory as "extremely unlikely." But since then, more scientists are calling for new investigations, as a consensus forms that both scenarios are still viable. We'll talk about the politics -- and geopolitics--complicating the inquiry into the pandemic's origins.
Lab-Leak Theory Attracts New Attention As President Biden Calls For Closer Look at COVID-19’s Origin
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 20: U.S. President Joe Biden gestures as he delivers remarks, before a signing ceremony for the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in the East Room of the White House. (Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images)
Guests:
David Frum, staff writer, The Atlantic
