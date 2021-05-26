KQED is a proud member of
Forum

The Joy of Re-Emerging and Re-Connecting Post Vaccination

Laura Klivans
at 9:30 AM
People stand socaily distanced as they queue to enter to take a Covid-19 test. (Photo by Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP)

One of the Bay Area’s largest hospitals counted zero COVID patients last week, the CDC is advising the vaccinated to remove their masks, and more than 40% of Californians are now fully vaccinated.  After a year with so much loss and isolation, many of us are feeling the joy of newfound freedom and reconnection. We’ll talk about  overdue reunions with loved ones and other post-vaccination freedoms and we’ll want to hear from you. What is bringing you joy?

Guests:

Dr. Yotam Heineberg, is a clinical supervisor for therapists in training and lecturer for Palo Alto University, as well as Applied Psychological Interventions Associate at CCARE.

Justin Michael Williams, is a musician and author, his book is "Stay Woke: A Meditation Guide for the Rest of Us."

