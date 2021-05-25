KQED is a proud member of
8:00 pm – 9:00 pm
World Affairs Council
World Affairs is a nationally syndicated radio broadcast that airs every Monday at 8:00 pm on KQED public radio and is uploaded for rebroadcast by NPR stations across the nation. World Affairs brings you, the listener, informative and engaging conversations that explore issues and opportunities that transcend borders. Tune in to hear thought leaders, change makers and engaged citizens share ideas and learn from one another in conversations that matter. Founded in 1947, following the San Francisco conference that established the United Nations, World Affairs remains one of the most vibrant global affairs organizations in the United States.
Forum

One year after George Floyd's Murder, Nation Reflects on Racism's Deep Wounds

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
A portrait of George Floyd sits among flowers at a memorial near the site where George Floyd died at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on March 28, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Following the murder of her father George Floyd at the hands of police, Floyd's youngest daughter, Gianna, then six, observed, "My daddy changed the world." On this one-year anniversary of Floyd's death, we hear reflections from historian Elizabeth Hinton, whose new book "America on Fire" traces the brutal police practices that engendered Black community protests from the 1960s to the present. We also talk to writer Zak Cheney-Rice, who observes that as major police reforms stall, the nation is "reckoning with a reckoning."

Guests:

Elizabeth Hinton, associate professor of history and African American studies, Yale University; author of "America on Fire"

Zak Cheney-Rice, staff writer, New York Magazine

