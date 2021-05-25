Following the murder of her father George Floyd at the hands of police, Floyd's youngest daughter, Gianna, then six, observed, "My daddy changed the world." On this one-year anniversary of Floyd's death, we hear reflections from historian Elizabeth Hinton, whose new book "America on Fire" traces the brutal police practices that engendered Black community protests from the 1960s to the present. We also talk to writer Zak Cheney-Rice, who observes that as major police reforms stall, the nation is "reckoning with a reckoning."
One year after George Floyd's Murder, Nation Reflects on Racism's Deep Wounds
A portrait of George Floyd sits among flowers at a memorial near the site where George Floyd died at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on March 28, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Guests:
Elizabeth Hinton, associate professor of history and African American studies, Yale University; author of "America on Fire"
Zak Cheney-Rice, staff writer, New York Magazine
