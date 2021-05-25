KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pm
All Things Considered
Forum

Heat, Smoke and Floods: How Climate Change Affects the Bay Area

Laura Klivans
at 9:00 AM
In 2020, more than 300,000 acres were burning across the northwestern state including 35 major wildfires, with at least five towns "substantially destroyed" and mass evacuations taking place.
 (Photo by Brittany Hosea-Small / AFP)

Climate change is here.  From stifling heat to that eerie day last September when our skies were painted orange, the symptoms of the Bay Area’s changing climate are hard to escape.  We’ll look at three of the major ways climate change is affecting the Bay Area -- heat, wildfire smoke and rising seas -- and what we can expect in the near future.  We’ll take your questions on the Bay Area’s changing environment, and what policy makers, and individuals, can do to address the crisis.

Guests:

Alejandra Borunda, environment reporter, National Geographic

Dr. Naveena Bobba, deputy director of health, San Francisco Department of Public Health

Loretta J. Mickley, senior research fellow, John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Harvard University

