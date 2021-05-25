Heat, Smoke and Floods: How Climate Change Affects the Bay Area

Climate change is here. From stifling heat to that eerie day last September when our skies were painted orange, the symptoms of the Bay Area’s changing climate are hard to escape. We’ll look at three of the major ways climate change is affecting the Bay Area -- heat, wildfire smoke and rising seas -- and what we can expect in the near future. We’ll take your questions on the Bay Area’s changing environment, and what policy makers, and individuals, can do to address the crisis.