Tens of thousands of people who’ve recovered from COVID-19 report ongoing symptoms of chronic coughing, lung damage and cognitive decline. Researchers are in the early stages of analyzing these conditions known as “long haul COVID” or “long COVID.” Still, many people have struggled to receive treatment for their symptoms or even recognition of their illness from their doctors. We talk with doctors and patients who are now organizing to seek more research, medical care, and support.
Long-Haul COVID Patients Face Long Road to Recovery
An in-home nurse cares for a woman who continues to recover from Covid-19 at her home on May 6, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Guests:
Dr. Aruna Subramanian, infectious disease specialist, Stanford University
Eric Black, retiree and COVID-19 survivor
Paige Morrisey, 24-year-old long haul COVID-19 patient
Morgan Stephens, long haul COVID-19 patient
