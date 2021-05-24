KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The New Yorker Radio Hour
12:00 pm – 1:00 pmThe New Yorker Radio HourThe New Yorker Radio Hour is a one-hour weekly program presented by the magazines editor, David Remnick. Produced by The New Yorker and WNYC Studios.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
The New Yorker Radio Hour
12:00 pm – 1:00 pmThe New Yorker Radio HourThe New Yorker Radio Hour is a one-hour weekly program presented by the magazines editor, David Remnick. Produced by The New Yorker and WNYC Studios.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Long-Haul COVID Patients Face Long Road to Recovery

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

An in-home nurse cares for a woman who continues to recover from Covid-19 at her home on May 6, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Tens of thousands of people who’ve recovered from COVID-19 report ongoing symptoms of chronic coughing, lung damage and cognitive decline. Researchers are in the early stages of analyzing these conditions known as  “long haul COVID” or “long COVID.”  Still, many people have struggled to receive treatment for their symptoms or even recognition of their illness from their doctors. We talk with doctors and patients who are now organizing to seek more research, medical care, and support.

Guests:

Dr. Aruna Subramanian, infectious disease specialist, Stanford University

Eric Black, retiree and COVID-19 survivor

Paige Morrisey, 24-year-old long haul COVID-19 patient

Morgan Stephens, long haul COVID-19 patient

Sponsored